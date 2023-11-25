Rajasthan polls: Cong leaders urge voters to vote for 'guarantee' of their happiness

Urging the people of the state to vote for the guarantees of her party, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My dear brothers and sisters of Rajasthan, your every single vote for is for your beautiful future, for your rights and for Congress guarantees. "Free treatment upto Rs 50 lakh, Rs 10,000 to women head per year, Gas cylinder for Rs 400, implementation of the old pension scheme, 10 lakh new jobs, right to home, cow dungs to be bought at Rs two per kg, MSP to farmers, and Rs two lakh loan without interest, laptop to college girl students, free education in private schools, case based census," she added.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is currently underway.

While the Congress is looking for a second consecutive term, the BJP is aspiring to end the grand-old party rule in the desert state.

Counting of votes for the Assembly polls, along with four other state Assembly elections, is scheduled for 3 December.