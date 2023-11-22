Rajasthan polls: BJP trying to create two Indias, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP wants to create two Indias. “They want to create two Indias. On one side is Adani wala India, and on the other side is true Hindustan, Mother India, where people give blood and sweat 24 hours a day. We do not want two Indias,” Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan.

He said if the Congress government comes back to power in Rajasthan, they will first conduct a caste survey in Rajasthan. “As soon as our government comes to power at the Centre, the Congress will conduct caste census in the entire country. There should be equal participation of backward people, poor, Dalits and tribals,” Gandhi said.

He said once the caste census was done, state governments would be able to take action accordingly. “India will change after the caste census,” he said.

Gandhi added that the day India allows its poor, backward, tribals and Dalits to participate in the running of the country, a miracle would take place. “Backwards, Dalits, tribals will understand the power which will change our country,” he said.