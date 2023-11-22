Rajasthan polls: Visits to Ayodhya, religious issues form BJP campaign mainstays

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega road show in the walled city of Jaipur, which recently celebrated its 296th founding ceremony. A crowd chanting 'jai shri Ram' and showering flower petals turned up for the show, which tellingly began from the Hanuman temple where PM Modi offered prayers from a distance.

This is the template the PM has followed pretty much everywhere that he has campaigned in for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for 25 November, offering prayers from afar at temples on the way as his convoy moves through people chanting jai shri Ram.

Using his election speeches to attack the Congress-led Gehlot government, Modi has also made it a point to raise religious issues in the communally-sensitive state, even blaming the Congress for "stopping people from thinking on religious lines", and claiming credit for the BJP for having built the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

The build-up began early. In September 2022, Modi visited the Amba Mata temple in Banaskantha district of Gujarat adjacent to the Rajasthan border, choosing to travel through the town of Abu Road, about 20 km from the temple. In November 2022, he made a trip to Mangarh Dham, a tribal shrine in southern Rajasthan.