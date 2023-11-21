Rajasthan polls: BJP had little hope but that too dashed, says Congress

He said that looking at the track record of last five years of fulfilling promises, people have started to trust the seven guarantees of Congress.

"People from every section are with us. This is why the Prime Minister is completely distraught. Out of frustration and despair he is hurling lie after lie. But the people of Rajasthan are not going to be misled by his words. People have made up their mind to give Congress another chance," he said.

His remarks came after Modi earlier in the day guaranteed people of Rajasthan that if BJP is voted to power in the state, prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed to provide relief to the poor and middle class people.

“In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government. There, petrol is Rs 97 per litre, but the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices…,” Modi said, while addressing an election rally in Pali.