Rajasthan elections: CM Gehlot locks horns with PM Modi

Diwali over, electioneering has once again picked up momentum in Rajasthan as the polling day of 25 November draws closer, and the political fireworks are going off with gusto. None more so than those unleashed by incumbent Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's electioneering seems yet to pick up steam, and there is a strange resistance among the saffron party cadre, who are reportedly unhappy with the selection of over 40 candidates for the 200-member assembly, who according to them were 'non-performers' who should have been replaced.

While rebel party workers threaten to cause the BJP considerable damage, the party has little option but to wait for yet another visit by the prime minister, who remains its superstar campaigner in the state. In the past few months, PM Modi has paid 12 visits to Rajasthan, and all these visits have been used to criticise the Gehlot government.

Barring Gehlot, and to a certain extent Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, no other chief minister in the country has locked horns with the prime minister on so many different issues. So much so that Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has described Gehlot as "the eyes and ears of the non-BJP states".