Rajasthan polls: How will rebels muddy the waters for BJP nominees?

In what seems a show of desperation, the BJP has fielded seven sitting Lok Sabha members and a sitting Rajya Sabha member to contest the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha (assembly) elections this year, apparently for lack of suitable or potentially winning candidates.

But the decision to field Lok Sabha MPs has met with largescale protests from grassroots party workers in many areas, which once again appear to have prevented the party from continuing with the policy of fielding any more MPs.

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was elected from Jaipur rural seat in the 2018 Lok Sabha elections, has been nominated to contest from Jhotwara constituency in Jaipur, which is part of the assembly segment of the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat. This seat was represented by Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, a minister who served in the cabinets of both late chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and veteran former CM Vasundhara Raje.

This time, the denial of a ticket initially prompted Shekhawat to declare that he would contest as an independent candidate, but he withdrew following discussions with senior party leaders like Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Possibly as part of the peace deal, he has been promised a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Jaipur rural, replacing Rathore if the latter wins the assembly seat. The sitting Congress MLA from Jhotwara — a minister in the current Ashok Gehlot cabinet and former minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre — Lal Chand Kataria is not contesting this time.