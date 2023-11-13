Rajasthan polls: It's make or break for Vasundhara Raje

The election campaign in Rajasthan slowed down because of Dhanteras and Diwali, and is likely to regain momentum only after Annakoot and Bhaidooj on 15 November.

Thus, political parties will effectively just have nine days to campaign in before the polls. In any case, even if the campaigners were ready to go the extra mile, even a door-to-door campaign during Diwali would not yield very positive results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and prior to him union home minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Priyanka Gandhi, all chose to actively campaign before Diwali.

The remaining star campaigners of both parties are expected to actively campaign in the state post-Diwali.

Modi himself is expected to lead a march in Jaipur’s walled city on foot, before offering prayers at the Govinddeo Ji temple. Modi and his team have been relying on slogans based on the popular gods and goddesses of the region here.

However, former chief minister and BJP veteran Vasundhara Raje is yet to throw herself fully into the election campaigning.