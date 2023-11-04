Is BJP fighting a lost battle? After Vijayvargiya, Vasundhara Raje talks of retirement

Is the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) fighting a lost battle in the Rajasthan assembly elections? Political observers who have watched Rajasthan politics for decades seem to believe the prognosis of a BJP debacle in the poll-bound state.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje, the BJP’s most prominent face in the state, saying she wants to retire from politics is being seen as an early sign of that 'debacle'.

Raje is the second senior politician from the saffron party who has said that she wants to quit politics, amidst a high-stake assembly elections battle.

Before Raje, veteran BJP leader from Indore Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was once seen as chief minister material for Madhya Pradesh, said he has no desire to contest the elections.

Observers say the morale of the rank and file of the saffron party seems significantly down, despite all its money and muscle power. And the party, from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan, is struggling to keep its flock together. “They (senior BJP leaders like Vijayvargiya and Raje) do not want to be part of a defeated team."