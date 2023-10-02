Who will take on Gehlot, Raje or Sekhawat? Anxious BJP looks for names

Struggling to keep its flock together in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janta Party is facing another big crisis in the poll bound state: who will take on Congress stalwart and incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot?

According to sources, the BJP has been mulling over two heavyweights who can be pitted against Gehlot: Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, or former chief minister Vasundhra Raje.

Those in the know told National Herald that following the Madhya Pradesh template where three union ministers have been dispatched to fight the assembly polls, Sekhawat, who won the Lok Sabha election from Jodhpur, could be pitted against Gehlot from the Sardarpura assembly seat.

Gehlot has been elected from Sardarpura five times. In 2018, he defeated BJP's Shambhu Singh Khetasar by 45,597 votes.