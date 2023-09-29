Rajasthan Polls: The mystery of vice president Dhankhar’s frequent visits

People understand why the vice president is visiting Rajasthan so frequently ahead of the elections, said chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, 27 September, before adding, “people will give a befitting reply”.

Gehlot claimed that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had already visited the state seven times in September. His helicopter is hovering all over the state, the chief minister said, adding that on that day itself, the vice president was scheduled to visit five places in the state.

‘You are welcome… We will felicitate you if you become the president, but for the moment, please spare us,” said the chief minister.

The vice president, for his part, has justified his frequent visits by pointing out that he is from the state himself. Rajasthan being his native state, he has argued, the chief minister does not have to follow protocol and receive him every time he visits.

But then nobody has explained why he is in the state to inaugurate various central government schemes, instead of a union minister.