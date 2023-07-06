We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is complete unity as it warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum.

The party also said that it will decide its candidates for the polls by the first week of September and winnability will be the only criterion for their selection.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters after the party's strategy meeting on election preparedness in Rajasthan that all leaders agreed that the Congress could win the assembly polls slated later this year provided there is complete unity.