BRS is not part of the anti-BJP alliance: Congress

Stepping up its attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress on Tuesday made it clear that the Telangana-based party will not be part of the national alliance against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Quoting Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, head of the Telangana Congress campaign committee told media, “BRS is working with the BJP. Both the BRS and the BJP are the same. BRS will not be part of the anti-BJP alliance at the national level.”

AICC Incharge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare said, "He [Telangana CM] looted the state. Worked for his party, his family only".