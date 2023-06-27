BRS is not part of the anti-BJP alliance: Congress
As many as 35 leaders of the BRS including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, joined the Congress
Stepping up its attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress on Tuesday made it clear that the Telangana-based party will not be part of the national alliance against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).
Quoting Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, head of the Telangana Congress campaign committee told media, “BRS is working with the BJP. Both the BRS and the BJP are the same. BRS will not be part of the anti-BJP alliance at the national level.”
AICC Incharge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare said, "He [Telangana CM] looted the state. Worked for his party, his family only".
A day before on Monday, Congress gave a big jolt to the BRS. As many as 35 leaders of the BRS including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, joined the Congress.
According to media reports, BRS leaders will formally join the Congress at a public rally in Khammam in the first week of July. Assembly elections will be held in Telangana in December this year.
The BRS chief who was in Maharashtra received flak from Congress alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UTB) also.
Spokesman, Sanjay Raut said, “He has never visited Pandharpur in the last eight-nine years as the chief minister or when he was a minister in Andhra Pradesh and a minister at the Centre. To whom KCR is trying to show its strength. KCR is a personal friend, but he has to decide against whom we are fighting.”
Addressing a rally in Sarkoli village, some 20 km from Pandharpur, Rao however, countered the charge asserting that they are a team of farmers, marginalised communities, minorities and Dalits and wondered why there is a “hue and cry” over his party’s efforts to expand its base in the neighbouring state.
Rao along with his cabinet colleagues arrived in Pandharpur on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles. He offered prayers at the Vitthal Rukmini temple in the town on Tuesday.
“They [farmers]could dictate the fortunes of parties if stayed united and get the due benefits, which were being denied to them all these days,” the Telangana Chief Minister countered.
