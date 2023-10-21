Rajasthan polls: BJP releases 2nd list after patch-up with ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

Striking a deal with the warring faction led by former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 21 October, released its second list of 83 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Raje, who has often been at loggerheads with the party high command, will contest from her hometown of Jhalrapatan.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan state assembly, Rajendra Rathore, has been given a ticket from Taranagar (where he has earlier contested from as well) instead of Churu.