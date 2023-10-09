Rajasthan polls: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the seven BJP parliamentarians who will contest the Rajasthan assembly polls, according to the first list of 41 candidates issued by the party on Monday, 9 October.

While erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari will fight the elections from Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar constituency, former Olympic silver medallist shooter Rathore will contest from Jhotwara, also in Jaipur district.

A BJP spokesperson said the party's central election committee has approved the names of 41 candidates. Polling for Rajasthan's 200-member assembly will be conducted on 23 November.