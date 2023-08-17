Fissure in Rajasthan BJP: Vasundhara Raje missing from poll panels

The growing fissure between former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the Central leadership has come to the fore again on Thursday.

BJP president, J P Nadda announced two poll panels – the election management committee and manifesto committee – for the upcoming assembly elections, but Vasundhara Raje’s name did not find a mention in either of them.

The 21-election management committee is headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya while union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the Pradesh Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee.