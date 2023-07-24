Rajasthan: 26,000 submissions for Gehlot's video contest, including a BJP supporter

Of the 26,000 total submissions for the 'Jan Samman, Jai Rajasthan' video contest in Rajasthan since its launch on July 7, one submission was made by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter, Kamlesh Choudhary, reports Newslaundry.

Choudhary, a devout BJP supporter from Jaipur, submitted a video to the daily contest, hyping up a Congress-led state government health-insurance scheme. In the video, he mentions that despite his political inclinations, he is open to appreciating "beneficial schemes."

"I am against freebies. Free this, free that! But the sketch in the video was about the health insurance scheme because I have benefitted from it. Health insurance is important as one bill can make a family bankrupt," he told Newslaundry.