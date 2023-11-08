Rajasthan polls: What's in a name? BJP replaces candidate over 'charges' that he's Muslim

Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan on 23 November, the BJP has sprung a surprise, replacing its Masuda constituency candidate Abhishek Singh with Virendra Singh Kanawat, after party cadre in Ajmer district, of which Masuda is part, informed the party top brass that Abhishek belongs to a clan that "follows Islam". The consensus seems to be that the 40-year-old belongs to the Cheetah-Mehrat community, which embraced Islam long ago, and is therefore 'not Hindu'.

With a name like Abhishek Singh, the 'charge' seems odd, but for context, Cheetah-Mehrat is an ethnic community spread across Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, and Rajsamand districts of Rajasthan, with an estimated population of one million. Known for its harmonious assimilation of Hindu and Islamic beliefs, it practices both religions and is classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC).

Earlier, Yunus Khan, a two-time cabinet minister in the BJP government under former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, quit the primary membership of the party when he was denied a nomination from Deedwana in Nagaur district, from where he had won twice.

In fact, Khan was among three Muslims to win assembly seats in 2013, the others being Mumbai-based advocate Saghir Ahmed from Dholpur, the domain of Vasundhara Raje, and Hafizur Rahman, a Congress veteran who deserted the party to join the BJP and won from Nagaur, a Jat-dominated seat.