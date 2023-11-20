Rajasthan polls: Those invoking religion, caste can't ask for votes on basis of work, says Priyanka

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that those who invoke religion or caste during elections are never in a position to ask for votes on the basis of their work.

Addressing a rally in Ajmer's Kekri in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress general secretary asked voters to exercise their franchise after evaluating the work done by different political parties. She asserted that the Congress is united in Rajasthan and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is completely fragmented in the desert state.

"If someone asks for votes in the name of religion or caste, it means they cannot seek votes on the basis of work," Gandhi said. "In Rajasthan, all Congress leaders and workers have entered the electoral battlefield unitedly, whereas the BJP is completely fragmented."

Gandhi claimed that the saffron party has sidelined its leaders in the state and is looking for a chief ministerial face for the 25 November assembly polls, and alleged that the BJP's policy is to benefit big industrialists because it does not think about the poor and middle classes.