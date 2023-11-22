Rajasthan polls: BJP's lack of leadership shows in manifesto, says Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the BJP’s manifesto for the 25 November assembly elections is nothing but a modified version of the incumbent Congress government’s schemes, and there is nothing new in the document, which was released on 16 November.

On the face of it, he would appear to have a point. Strategists at the state BJP headquarters probably had to work hard to finalise the manifesto, given the slew of social benefits already promised by the Gehlot government.

In its manifesto released on 20 November, the Congress promised to boost its Chiranjeevi Beema Yojana to offer an insurance cover of up to Rs 50 lakh to every family.

The new manifesto also promised 10 lakh jobs, including 4 lakh in the government sector, in the next five years, and announced plans to undertake the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a state project, since it was denied by the Union government.