Rajasthan elections: Congress releases its manifesto for 50 lakh life insurance, 10 lakh jobs

The Ashok Gehlot government’s most attractive scheme, the Chiranjeevi Beema Yojana — which provides an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to eligible beneficiaries — will have a new feature if the Indian National Congress retains power in Rajasthan.

Prior to this, the party had already announced seven guarantees as its election pledge. Now, the Congress has formally announced its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls in its Jan Ghoshna Patra 2, which promises to double that amount of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for each family.

The new manifesto is dedicated to social welfare, with a focus on farmers, the youth, women, government employees and traders.

Released on Monday, 20 November, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the state's chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the manifesto also promises 10 lakh jobs to the youth, including 4 lakh jobs in the government in the next five years. The scheme will focus on the rural employment at the panchayat level.

The Congress also announced its plans to undertake the ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERPC) as a state project, since it was denied by the Union government. Planned to cover 13 districts, funding for it would be released in phases, the party leadership announced.