Ticket to Freedom: the Shakti free bus travel scheme for women in Karnataka

Siri Gowri, honorary vice-president of Karnataka Jana Shakti, has—for the first time in her life—been able to save Rs 1,800 out of her monthly budget. And it is thanks to the Shakti programme from the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka, which provides free bus rides to women on State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses.*

An activist who takes up the causes of pourakarmikas (municipality workers, mostly sweepers) and women employed in the unorganised sector, Gowri uses public transport to commute. "This is the biggest gift by the Congress government to women which has given them independence in mobility," she says.

On July 11, Shakti—which was the first of the five poll guarantees of the Congress government to be rolled out—completes a month. From the day of its launch, SRTC's four road corporations—the Karnataka State Road Corporation (KSRTC), the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and the Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC)—have seen women commuters sign up in droves.

Not that it needs much effort, or any actual sign-up to avail. Women simply have to show any government-issued identity card to avail the zero-fare ticket. (Smart cards are scheduled to be launched shortly.)

*except the luxury and premium buses