Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot emerges as hotshot campaigner

When Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posed with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot on 16 November in Jaipur, he was sending out a clear message that the party was united and would sweep the state assembly elections.

After Gehlot, Pilot is rapidly emerging as the most popular leader in the state, if their demand on the campaign trail is anything to go by. Indeed, even in the midst of electioneering in Rajasthan, Pilot also found time to campaign for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Still relatively young at 46, and possessed of considerable personal charm, Pilot appears to be attracting younger voters in particular with his oratory. But this is not a new phenomenon, because he did this for the 2018 assembly elections too.

This time, the Wharton graduate is going all out to ensure that the party retains power. While the BJP has been publicising Pilot's differences with Gehlot, the former's actions are seen to be countering the claim that he and the CM still do not see eye to eye.

At a recent election meeting in Dausa, the constituency from which Pilot's late father Rajesh Pilot was elected to the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi held up the hands of both Gehlot and Pilot in full view of the large crowd, showing their solidarity with the party.