Rajasthan polls: BJP seeks EC's action against Rahul for 'panauti' jibe at PM Modi

The BJP on Wednesday demanded action by the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi for his 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recalled Indira Gandhi's "insult" of the Indian hockey team in the 1982 Asian Games final while praising its leader's encouragement to cricket players after their World Cup final loss.

A party delegation, which included its general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and another functionary Om Pathak, also sought the poll watchdog's action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of falsely claiming that Modi's caste was included in Gujarat's OBC list when he was the state chief minister.

The Ghanchi caste, a community traditionally employed in oil pressing, was included in the OBC list in 1999 while Modi became chief minister in 2001, Pathak said.

"The remarks of Kharge and Gandhi, who are indulging in spreading a web of lies and are habitual offenders, call for initiating criminal proceedings against these offenders and strict action as they have no respect for moral values in their conduct and even for the electoral laws as well as the Model Code of Conduct guidelines," the party said in its memorandum to the EC.

After visiting the EC, Agarwal launched a stinging attack on Gandhi and described him as a "senseless, uneducated and valueless" person of "ghatia" (inferior) mindset for making insulting remarks against a "globally respected" leader out of "jealousy".