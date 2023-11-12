But don’t forget demonetisation

Demonetisation’s anniversary came and went, without any defence of the masterstroke from the Indian government.

Notebandi was the idea of a man with a diploma in mechanical engineering from Latur, a town in Maharashtra. Anil Bokil runs an institution called ArthaKranti (‘economic revolution’, literally) and describes himself as an economic theorist.

His thinking was: In a country like India, where 70 per cent of the population survives on just Rs 150 per day, why do we need currency notes of more than Rs 100?

He revealed in an interview, days after Narendra Modi abolished 86 per cent of India’s currency, how the prime minister had got the idea. In July 2013, soon after Modi was declared the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, Bokil went to Ahmedabad with his colleagues and sought to make a presentation about an ArthaKranti proposal.

Modi gave Bokil 10 minutes. “By the time I was done, I realised that he had listened to me for 90 minutes. He said nothing after I had made my presentation,” Bokil said.

This is not surprising. The idea of owning such a simple, magical and transformational action would have transfixed Modi.