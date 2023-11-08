Cash still king: Do PM Modi, BJP want Indians to forget demonetisation nightmare?

The seventh anniversary of demonetisation, hailed in November 2016 as a revolutionary step to eliminate black money, terror funding and dirty cash, falls today, on 8 November, and is being greeted by the government with uncharacteristic silence.

There has not even been a peep out of the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya, who posts every achievement and anniversary of the government. Could they have realised finally what a disastrous move it was?

No advertisements were issued, no event to mark the ‘historic’ occasion, no billboards were put up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph. Union ministers, prone to celebrate even the launch of ‘Bharat Atta’, chose to ignore the milestone, forcing Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to wonder if the government was actually in mourning.