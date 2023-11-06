Bharat Atta, now selling at Rs 27.50 per kg from 800 mobile vans across India

Ahead of Diwali, the Centre on Monday, 6 November formally launched the sale of atta (wheat flour) at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' across the country, to provide relief to consumers from high prices.

Bharat Atta will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar via 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country.

The subsidised rate is lower than the prevailing market rate of Rs 36-70 per kg of flour, depending on quality and location.

In February, the government had carried out a pilot sale of 18,000 tonne of Bharat Atta at Rs 29.50 per kg through these cooperatives in a few outlets as part of the Price Stabalisation Fund scheme.

Flagging off 100 mobile vans of Bharat Atta on Delhi's Kartavya Path, Union food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal said, "Now that we have tested and been successful, we decided to do a formal launch so that everyone in the country can buy atta at Rs 27.50 per kg."