Modi govt failed to control rising prices, people's anger will be visible in poll results: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said that the Modi government has failed to control rising prices and asserted that the anger of the people troubled by inflation will be clearly visible in the results of the upcoming elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report on the rising prices of onions and garlic.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said inflation is continuously increasing and it has become difficult for common and poor people to sustain.

The Narendra Modi government came to power with the promise of reducing inflation but it has completely failed to control it in the last nine-and-a-half years, he said.

"To hide its (government's) failure, it is trying to divert people's attention," Ramesh said.