BJNY: Modi used GST, demonetisation to ruin small traders, says Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a public meeting as a part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 13 February, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetisation as weapons to ruin small businesses in the country.

"The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers)," he said.

The Congress leader alleged the BJP-led central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He also indicated that implementing suggestions of the Swaminathan Committee could be included in the poll manifesto.

"Today, farmers are heading towards Delhi but they are being stopped, tear gas shells are being used on them, and they are being lodged in jails. They are just demanding that they should get a better return for their hard work and farm produce," Gandhi said.

He said the BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan who dedicated his life to agriculture and farmers, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions.

"Swaminathan-ji has clearly said in his report that farmers should get the legal right to MSP. But the BJP government has not been doing this. If the INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, our government will provide legal guarantees to MSP for farmers," Gandhi said.

He said the INDIA alliance would honour all the recommendations in the Swaminathan report after forming a government.

"This is our beginning. Our manifesto is being prepared. We are going to work for farmers and labourers," the Congress leader said.