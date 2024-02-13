BJNY: Modi used GST, demonetisation to ruin small traders, says Rahul Gandhi
"The BJP govt announced a Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions"
While addressing a public meeting as a part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 13 February, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetisation as weapons to ruin small businesses in the country.
"The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers)," he said.
The Congress leader alleged the BJP-led central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).
He also indicated that implementing suggestions of the Swaminathan Committee could be included in the poll manifesto.
"Today, farmers are heading towards Delhi but they are being stopped, tear gas shells are being used on them, and they are being lodged in jails. They are just demanding that they should get a better return for their hard work and farm produce," Gandhi said.
He said the BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan who dedicated his life to agriculture and farmers, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions.
"Swaminathan-ji has clearly said in his report that farmers should get the legal right to MSP. But the BJP government has not been doing this. If the INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, our government will provide legal guarantees to MSP for farmers," Gandhi said.
He said the INDIA alliance would honour all the recommendations in the Swaminathan report after forming a government.
"This is our beginning. Our manifesto is being prepared. We are going to work for farmers and labourers," the Congress leader said.
He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetisation as a dual weapon to ruin small traders and businessmen.
"Two types of injustice are taking place in the country. One is economic injustice and the other is social injustice. Unemployment is spreading due to economic injustice. Big billionaires are selling Chinese goods in India.
"If these products were made in India, local youth would have got jobs, but Narendra Modi-ji destroyed small traders with demonetisation and GST," Gandhi alleged.
He said jobs are generated by small traders and industrialists operating small factories.
"Narendra Modi-ji did two experiments — GST and demonetisation. If you ask any other businessperson, except Adani and Ambani, they will tell you that demonetisation and GST ruined them. Inflation is also increasing," the Congress leader said.
Reiterating his demand for a caste census, Gandhi said the survey would be an "economic and social X-ray of the country and it will be a revolutionary step for social justice".
He claimed that while Dalit, backward classes and tribal people constitute 73 per cent of the population of India, they don't get to participate in running big companies, media, private hospitals and private universities.
"These groups, which form 73 per cent of the population, are mostly working as MNREGA and contractual workers," he said.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra arrived in Chhattisgarh from neighbouring Odisha on 8 February. The Yatra has passed through Raigarh, Sakti and Korba districts already, and embarked on its onward journey into Surguja district today, 13 February.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines