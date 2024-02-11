BJNY: "Love is in India's DNA," says Rahul Gandhi

"The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred while love is in the DNA of this country," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed in Chhattisgarh today, 11 February, after a two-day break.

Addressing a gathering in Kevdabadi Chowk in Raigarh, Gandhi said his party wants a "Hindustan for the future generation where hatred and violence do not exist".

"At present, hatred and violence is being spread in every corner of the country. Some say they don't like others on the basis of their language, some say they don't like others on the basis of the states they belong to. Such thoughts will weaken the country," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love," Gandhi asserted.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur so far, despite hundreds of people dying and scores of houses getting torched since May last year.

There is a civil war underway in the north-eastern state and the Union government is not in control, Gandhi said.