States 360º: Chhattisgarh - Why is Adani Group so keen on Hasdeo forest?

Our country has more than 600 known coal block reserves, of which two-thirds are available for mining. Given this bounty, and given that conservationists and environmentalists have reservations about mining in only one-third of these coal blocks, that still leaves plenty of options.

Why, then, is the Adani Group, which routinely imports coal from Australia and Indonesia, so keen on the Hasdeo Arand forest? Surely it could look elsewhere? If they are attached to the state, within Chhattisgarh itself there are other active coal mines. What, then, is the reason for the group to pursue mining rights in Hasdeo for the past decade-and-a-half?

Environmental lawyer Sudiep Shrivastava offers an explanation. Hasdeo is a virgin forest, pristine and dense. The coal here is closer to the surface and easier to access. As a result, mining costs would be lower. Forest officials and forest mafia alike are also in favour of mining in the area with an eye to profiting from the proceeds of felled or filched timber.

All that stands in the way of this plunder are the protests by Adivasis, which are now spilling out of Chhattisgarh, with processions in adjoining Madhya Pradesh, including in the city of Indore. Arrests and road blocks on 7 January failed to prevent a large number of people from different parts of the state from converging at the rallying point in Hasdeo, where a large group of Adivasis have been camping.