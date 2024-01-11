States 360°: Kerala - Steeping Thrissur in saffron, will the 'Modi magic' work?

The Modi show is on the road again

Thrissur was painted saffron — saffron flags, saffron balloons, saffron ribbons, saffron festoons and banners — when the prime minister arrived on his way back from Lakshadweep on 3 January and stopped to address a BJP women’s conference.

The prime minister was showered, as usual, with bright saffron and yellow marigold petals. The road show was billed as the unofficial launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign in the state.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi, projected as a possible BJP candidate from Thrissur (though he is from Kollam himself) in the Lok Sabha election, accompanied the prime minister on the road show.

In the last Lok Sabha election in 2019, the BJP-led NDA finished a distant third in 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala, and came in second in just one. It had then polled 15.64 per cent of the vote, as opposed to the Congress-led UDF’s 47.48 per cent votes and the CPI(M)-led Left Front’s 36.29 per cent votes, and one seat. In the 2021 state Assembly polls, the BJP’s vote share plunged further to 12.36 per cent.

Thrissur, however, is one of the four Lok Sabha seats in the state where the BJP believes it has a realistic chance to open its account this time. Suresh Gopi polled around 28 per cent of the votes from Thrissur in 2019, but came in a distant third after both the Congress, whose T.N. Prathapan won the seat, and the CPI, which polled 30.9 per cent.