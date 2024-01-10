States 360°: Rajasthan - Has Baba Balaknath paid the price for shooting off his mouth?

Baba Balaknath’s miracle

Baba Balaknath, until recently a BJP MP from Alwar and now an MLA from Tijara, must be ruing his big mouth. He had brazenly declared before the Assembly election that the Election Commission would not be able to prevent extra votes, more than the number of registered voters in the booth, from being polled. His widely reported comment that if there were 1,140 votes in a polling booth, as many as 1,150 would be polled, may have cost him the chief minister’s chair.

Said to be of the Yadav caste, his non-inclusion as minister has also comes as a shock to his followers from the same caste. Some are finding it difficult to swallow the ‘insult’, while others ominously predict a backlash from Yadavs and Banias in the state, both aggrieved by their poor representation.

However, Balaknath himself is still on the right side of 40, and his chief ministerial ambitions, never quite a secret, are unlikely to die out anytime soon.

Until then, he is the eight mahant of a mutt in Rajasthan belonging to the Nath sect, to which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also belongs. He is also chancellor of the Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak, Haryana. Enough to keep him too busy to stir the pot further, hopefully?

****

There, but not quite

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was most conspicuously absent when new incumbent Bhajan Lal Sharma’s ministers were being sworn in. Although 43 of the 115 MLAs from the BJP are said to be Raje loyalists — several of them ministers in her cabinet — none have found a place in the new ministry.