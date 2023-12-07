Rajasthan CM selection: How strong is the Balaknath factor?

Barely 18 hours after clinching victory in the Rajasthan assembly elections from Tijara segment in the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, Mahant Balaknath Yogi drove to Delhi for a tumultuous welcome from his party in the Lok Sabha, of which he is a member from Alwar constituency, a seat he will now have to give up.

One of the first to greet him outside Parliament was veteran Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who jokingly told reporters, "Arey Rajasthan ka naya CM ban raha hai na (he's the new CM of Rajasthan).

Chowdhury's remark was seemingly offhand and in jest, but behind the banter may lie a grain of truth. At the time of writing this article, Balaknath is certainly among the frontrunners for the chief minister's post in the desert state. Though he has to contend with such powerful co-contenders as two-time former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and former MPs Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari.

In public, the native of Haryana has made all the right noises. "I never claimed I would be chief minister. I was sent by the party to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections. My first duty is with my people in Alwar constituency, and I have served them with all my might. I will take on any responsibility the BJP gives me. I have nothing more to say,” he has been quoted as saying.