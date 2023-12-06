Rajasthan: BJP MLA declares war on chicken, non-veg food; apologises later
Swami Balmukund Acharya claimed he was responding to concerns by locals, but sources suggest his apology followed a reprimand from the BJP high command
Known for his provocative statements against Muslims, Swami Balmukund Acharya, the newly elected BJP MLA from Rajasthan, defended his directive to close down non-vegetarian food stalls on the streets, also dismissing allegations that he threatened officials.
In response to a video showing him instructing an officer to shut down these eateries, Acharya maintained that it was not a 'threat' but an attempt to address complaints from locals.
When asked, Acharya told media, "It is not threatening. Officials were passing on the blame, and then I called everyone. One of the officials said every shop is legal. But when I asked for a license, they had no reply".
He clarified that the move was aimed at regularising the street food establishments near a temple, responding to concerns raised by constituents.
Sources, however, claimed that his apology came after he was reprimanded by the BJP high command.
Accusing the Congress of attempting to disturb the peace, Acharya claimed that he was not trying to polarise the area, though the video posted by Hindutva Watch on X appears to show him admonishing Muslim-owned eateries with "trying to turn this place into Karachi".
He attributed the Congress's loss in the elections to their alleged involvement with officials and organisations like the PFI, emphasising issues such as lack of women's security and repeated instances of paper leaks.
When questioned about his aspirations to become chief minister, Acharya stated, "I am a saint at my dham and then I am a party worker. Whatever the party decides, we will accept and work under PM Modi's leadership."
Regarding comparisons to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Acharya said, "I am not even close to the dust of Yogi ji's feet. I am what I am." The BJP MLA emerged victorious in the Hawa Mahal assembly segment by defeating RR Tiwari of the the Congress in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections by a margin of 600 votes.
