Rajasthan: BJP MLA declares war on chicken, non-veg food; apologises later

When asked, Acharya told media, "It is not threatening. Officials were passing on the blame, and then I called everyone. One of the officials said every shop is legal. But when I asked for a license, they had no reply".

He clarified that the move was aimed at regularising the street food establishments near a temple, responding to concerns raised by constituents.

Sources, however, claimed that his apology came after he was reprimanded by the BJP high command.

Accusing the Congress of attempting to disturb the peace, Acharya claimed that he was not trying to polarise the area, though the video posted by Hindutva Watch on X appears to show him admonishing Muslim-owned eateries with "trying to turn this place into Karachi".

He attributed the Congress's loss in the elections to their alleged involvement with officials and organisations like the PFI, emphasising issues such as lack of women's security and repeated instances of paper leaks.