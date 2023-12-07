Congress take swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three states yet

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing the chief ministers in the three states it won in the recent assembly polls and asked why the party was not being called out for "what is actually a delay".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on 3 December, his party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a "so-called delay" in appointing a chief minister for Telangana. "Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 pm today," he said referring to A Revanth Reddy being named as the chief minister of Telangana.

But three days have gone by, and the BJP has been unable to even announce its chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.