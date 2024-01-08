Rajasthan: Rupinder Kunnar's win ends ministerial career of BJP's Surinder Singh TT, Cong camp jubilant

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government in Rajasthan suffered a humiliating jolt when one of its ministers, Surinderpal Singh TT, who was inducted as a minister of state (independent charge) before he was elected as an MLA, lost the countermanded election from Sri Karanpur in Sriganganagar district within 10 days of being sworn in.

Instead, Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kunnar won the election by 11,283 votes. The election had been countermanded following the death of Rupinder's father and Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar, who passed away in a Delhi hospital after filing his nomination. Following Kunnar’s victory, the Congress tally in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) has risen to 70.

For a minister who was not even an MLA to be sworn in as a minister of state only to lose the election, is an unprecedented event in the history of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Surinderpal Singh, a retired train ticket examiner (TTE), is nicknamed 'TT' owing to his former profession, and served as a minister twice in the Vasundhara Raje cabinet. He was given four important portfolios following the BJP victory this time, but could not assume office and had to leave for Sri Karanpur immediately after the swearing-in ceremony to campaign. After the swearing-in, he thanked CM Sharma for appointing him as a minister representing the Sikh community.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Kunnar, saying, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar for his victory in Srikaranpur. The people of Srikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections.”