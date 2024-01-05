Rajasthan: Indira Rasoi Yojana is now Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana
Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made the announcement at the state BJP headquarters in Jaipur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Rajasthan government on Friday changed the name of the 'Indira Rasoi Yojana', a scheme launched by the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'.
Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made the announcement at the state BJP headquarters in Jaipur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that there were many flaws in the old scheme.
At the time of filing this report, PM Modi was holding discussions with the Rajasthan BJP MLAs, ministers and party office-bearers on day one of his three-day visit to Jaipur. The meeting, however, was not attended by senior BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, which triggered some speculation.
Modi later had dinner with party officials and MLAs, where dishes made of millets were served. After spending the night at the Raj Bhavan, the prime minister will on Saturday participate in the ongoing DG-IG conference at the Rajasthan International Centre.
He will also hold a meeting with party MLAs and office-bearers, and assign tasks in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May.
Sources said the PM may also distribute invitations to party leaders for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for 22 January.
