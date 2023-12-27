'Modi ka Guarantee': BJP in Rajasthan cancels 1 lakh jobs as New Year dawns

So much for 'Modi ka guarantee' that the previous Congress-led Rajasthan state government's successful welfare schemes would continue to be taken forward if the Bharatiya Janata Party won the assembly polls.

Yesterday, 26 December, the peace and non-violence department of the now BJP-led state government cancelled the recruitment of 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks as part of a scheme initiated by the previous dispensation.

Barely a month in office, the newly elected BJP government has been actively dismantling the previous dispensation's work, it would seem.

On Monday, 25 December, chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also closed down the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Scheme (RGYMIS)—a flagship scheme from the previous Ashok Gehlot government to offer hands-on work experience to new graduates. It had another 50,000 youths enrolled under it, earning stipends up to Rs 10,000 a month.

A rueful Gehlot has wondered why the BJP could not simply change the names of the successful and well-received schemes, as it is wont to do as its election plank countrywide, instead of shutting them down entirely.

He took to social media yesterday, posting on X to remind prime minister Narendra Modi that he had reassured citizens in the run-up to the polls that even if the BJP won, the previous government's schemes would not be cancelled, and noting the citizens were now doubtful about the Old Pension Scheme being brought back as well.