Rajasthan: Once suspended from the BJP, new CM Bhajan Lal Sharma ticks right boxes this time

Thirty-three years after Harideo Joshi, who headed the Congress government in the state, Rajasthan has another Brahmin chief minister, this time from the BJP. Bhajan Lal Sharma is also the second chief minister from Bharatpur, the first being Jaganath Pahadia of the Congress in 1980-81. Of course, both Joshi and Pahadia were chief ministers at a time when social engineering was barely an idea, nor had the Mandal Commission’s report been implemented.

Interestingly, Bhajan Lal, a Vipra Brahmin who is a four-time general secretary of the BJP’s state unit, was suspended by the BJP in 2003 when, after being denied an election ticket by the party, he contested the elections on a ticket from the Samajik Nyay Manch from Nadbai and lost his deposit, after which he tendered an unconditional apology to the BJP.

A partner in his family business in agricultural implements and tools, Bhajan Lal lives in a three-room flat in Jaipur with wife Geeta and their two sons, both doctors. Elder son Ashish is also preparing for the civil services examination, while the younger Kunal is an MBBS.

During his 34-year political career, he took part in the Ram Janambhoomi movement in 1992, led a 'Kashmir march' of the BJP Yuva Morcha, fought and won the sarpanch election from his village Atari in Nadbai subdivision of Bharatpur district, and also served as the party's district president.

But for the assembly polls this year, he felt there was no safe seat from which he could compete in his own district, and so lobbied to ensure that he was fielded from Sanganer. When his name was duly declared as the candidate from Sanganer, the decision was vehemently opposed by locals given his status as a rank outsider to the area.