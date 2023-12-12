First-time BJP MLA Bhajanlal Sharma to be new Rajasthan CM

The BJP on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan’s new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.

The surprise choice was announced after the newly elected BJP MLAs met here and elected MLA from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party.

At the meeting, the CM-designate’s name was proposed by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was herself considered to be in the running for the top post.