Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda to clarify her stand on 'holding up' MLAs

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who has been facing allegations of 'holding up' party MLAs in a resort to stake claim to the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, on Thursday met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi to clarify her position on the matter. Raje was accompanied by her son, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, Raje's gesture is being seen as her willingness to co-operate with the BJP high command, with which she has often enjoyed a love-hate relationship.