Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda to clarify her stand on 'holding up' MLAs
According to sources, Raje's gesture is being seen as her willingness to co-operate with the BJP high command
Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who has been facing allegations of 'holding up' party MLAs in a resort to stake claim to the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, on Thursday met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi to clarify her position on the matter. Raje was accompanied by her son, Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh.
Earlier on Thursday, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
According to sources, Raje's gesture is being seen as her willingness to co-operate with the BJP high command, with which she has often enjoyed a love-hate relationship.
Sharing a video of a felicitation programme for PM Modi organised by the BJP members of Parliament on X, the two-time Rajasthan CM wrote: "The massive victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisharh hint that Congress' false promises and claims did not work in front of PM Modi's guarantees. PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the MPs at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today."
Sources said Raje has sought an appointment from Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, and is expected to present her views on the political developments evolving in the state during her meeting with the two leaders.
Earlier, former MLA Hemraj Meena, father of MLA Lalit Meena from Kishanganj assembly segment of Baran district, had charged that MLAs are being forcibly restrained at the behest of Dushyant Singh.
He also said Singh had brought the MLAs, including Lalit Meena, from Baran-Jhalawar district to Jaipur, and hosted them at Aapno Rajasthan Resort. When Lalit wanted to come to the party office, he was not allowed to do so.
