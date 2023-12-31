Rajasthan: 'TT' Surinderpal Singh as minister of state stirs up a hornet's nest

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stirred up a hornet's nest on Saturday, 30 December, in Raj Bhawan when he inducted former minister Surendra Pal Singh 'TT' as a minister of state.

The state Congress unit has urged the Election Commission to disqualify Surendra Pal Singh from contesting the countermanded Assembly election from Karanpur, in Sri Ganganagar district, where Singh is the BJP candidate. The elections in Karanpur are due on 5 January 2024. Polling here was deferred because of the death of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

The Congress has also questioned Singh's appointment as a minister when he is not even an MLA.

Both the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the a;ppointment of Surendra Pal Singh is a gross violation of the election laws, and sought his dismissal from the post of minister.

Singh used to be a train ticket examiner in the Northern Railway, and got his nickname 'TT' from that job. His first political appointment was as a minister of state in the BJP ministry under Vasundhara Raje.

At Raj Bhawan yesterday, before the swearing in, none in the large crowd of party workers, bureaucrats and police officials—not to mention the media—seemed to have had a clue that Surendra Pal Singh would be sworn in.