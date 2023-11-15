Nation

Rajasthan polls: Cong's candidate from Karanpur seat dies during treatment at AIIMS-Delhi

Gurmeet Singh Koonar, aged 75, passed away at AIIMS-Delhi due to sepsis, septic shock, and renal disease

Cong's candidate from Karanpur seat dies ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls scheduled for 25 November. (photo: National Herald archives)
PTI

The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said on Wednesday. He was 75.

Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on 12 November.

Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.

Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on 25 November.

Published: 15 Nov 2023, 12:58 PM
