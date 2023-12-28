Rajasthan: Citizens fear revert from OPS to NPS, as BJP scraps stipend schemes amid rising unemployment

"The Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prerak scheme, in which the youth were paid an honorarium for spreading Gandhian ideologies, was also scrapped, causing much discomfort to the 50,000 youths who were involved in the scheme,'' Gehlot continued.

Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said that the scrapping of the two employment schemes has rendered a very large number of youth unemployed, and the new BJP government has given a hint that it has no plan to generate further employment.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal has been evading the media's questions on the issue as well as those related to the Old Pension Scheme; he has only been saying that the BJP government will review the pension schemes.

The various employees' organisations have started raising the issue more vociferously, but seem unable to change the BJP's pattern of avoiding the issue—seen even during its electioneering for the recent Vidhan Sabha polls.

“Our fear is that the new BJP government would overturn the decision of the Congress government and introduce the New Pension (NPS) as formulated by the Union government," said Upendra Sharma, general secretary of the Rajasthan Shikshak Sangh, a teachers' association.

The fear seems well-founded. No BJP-ruled states provide the OPS, and Rajasthan was the first state to provide the benefits of the OPS to its employees and those who are part of various boards and corporations.