Demanding Old Pension Scheme back, lakhs of people from 20 states protest

The demand for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) again at country level got heard louder on Sunday, 1 October, when lakhs of employees from over 20 states gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and demanded the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) entirely.

Warning the Modi government that they would not get vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 if this demand was ignored, employees carryied the banner of the National Mission for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) in the Pension Shankhnad Rally in New Delhi's RamLila Maidan.