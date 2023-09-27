From pension to increase in wages: Coolies put forth their demand to Rahul Gandhi

Porters at the Anand Vihar Railway Station demanded an increase in wages, secure employment and post-retirement benefits like pension of Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 per month, during their interaction with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi last week.

They told the Congress leader that they had to work despite having health issues as they had no job security.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared the video of his meeting and interaction with porters at Anand Vihar Railway Station and said that they were the most hardworking people.

In a Hindi post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Met the hardworking coolie brothers of India at Anand Vihar station in Delhi. Having a degree in engineering, but working as a porter, suffering from such unemployment. No salary, no pension, no health insurance and no government facilities from Railways! But they have hope, times will change, and I have full faith.”