Kharge, Rahul Gandhi hail Indian athletes' 'phenomenal' medal haul at Asian Games

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed the performance of Indian athletes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, saying they have exhibited phenomenal talent.

In a post on X, Kharge said India has begun its Asian Games campaign with a remarkable medal haul.

"We are extremely proud of our incredible superstars, who have brought in several laurels to the nation, till now. Be it our terrific shooters from the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team - Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Tomar -- who won the gold or be our women's cricket team, who displayed exceptional dexterity by clinching a gold in their debut, our sportspersons have shown phenomenal talent," the Congress president said.

"Our rowing team and stars have displayed spectacular energy and created waves in the games. It is an extremely promising start. Both women's shooting team and men's team in the rapid-fire pistol events have demonstrated immense dedication and flair," he said.