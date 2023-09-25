Asian Games 2023: Indian women bag first ever gold in T20 cricket

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a crucial 73-run partnership, and young fast-bowling all-rounder Titas Sadhu delivered a deadly spell of 3 wickets for 6 runs in four overs to help India beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs and win the country's first gold medal in the women’s T20 event at the Asian Games 2023.

The Asian Games gold is a huge prize for the team given their heartbreak at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where they ended up with silver after losing to Australia.