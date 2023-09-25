Asian Games: India strikes first gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event

India struck it's first gold at the 19th Asian Games with Rudransh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting their way to glory with a World Record score in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event on Monday, 25 September.

The Indian trio won gold with a score of 1893.7 with Rudransh Patil, who won the World Championship gold in the 10m Air Rifle Individual event last year, shooting 632.5, Panwar contributing 629.6 points and Tomar adding 631.6 to the score as they topped the team competition with a total of 1893.7.

The Republic of Korea won the silver medal with a score of 1890.1 and host China took the bronze medal with a score of 1888.2, piping Iran to the podium by a whisker as the Iranians came fourth with a score of 1885.6.

The Indian combine shot superbly for an aggregate score of 1893.7, improving on the World Record of 1983.3 set by the Chinese at the ISSF World Cup in Baku in August this year.