Asian Games: India win silver in Men's Coxed Eight, Men's Pair events in rowing

Indians rowers made it to the record books in Hangzhou on Sunday as they bagged a silver in Men's Coxed Eight and a bronze in Men's Pair to add to the silver won by Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

The Indian team of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh and Dhananjay Pande won the silver medal in Men's Coxed Eight while Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram won bronze medal in the Men's Pair events on Sunday, taking the Indian tally in rowing to three medals on the day.

In the Men's Coxed Eight, India finished in a timing of 5:43.01, ending behind China at 5:40.17 and ahead of Indonesia who finished third at 5:45.51.

The Indian Eights completed the 500m at 1:24.94, trailing the Chinese by 2.18 seconds. They maintained the gap in the next 500 metres and cut down the gap to 2.20 seconds when they crossed the 1500m mark in 4:16.59. The Chinese duo however made a final push to extend the gap to 2.54 seconds at the finish line.